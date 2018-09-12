Eat the money and keep quiet –JALANGO’s advice to ladies dating sponsors after SHARON OTIENO’s brutal murder.

Wednesday, September 12, 2018-

The macabre murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, has continued to dominate talking points in the country as detectives work round the clock to nail the killers.





Sharon was dating Migori Governor, Okoth Obando and she was seven months pregnant.





Reports indicate that the governor wanted Sharon to procure an abortion but the 26-year old refused and started to use the pregnancy to black mail him.





Popular comedian turned Radio Presenter, Felix Oduor, better known as Jalang’o, has given ladies keen on dating sponsors advice on how to go about if they want to end up like Sharon.





Read his post below.





“The death of Sharon Otieno has become a subject of discussion…This is a message to the ladies that have a sponsor, you have decided that you will have a sponsor, someone else’s husband.





It’s something that is happening, we cannot bury our heads in the sand, sponsors exist. When you have a sponsor know that you are in a very illicit relationship. Know what you want, you are in an illicit relationship all you want is money and the old man wants to have a good time with you.





Underline good time. You get your money, you are maintained well and you will be destroying another woman’s relationship,”





“You have to be careful about everything because this person is protecting his family as much as he is a relationship with you. When you are in this kind of relationship eat the money and keep quiet, don’t complicate things. Anytime you try to blackmail them you are putting yourself in trouble.”





“Mambo ya kuanza kushika mimba na kutumia kama blackmail itakuingisha kwa mambo mbaya sana.





“You are in an illicit relationship and that should remain a secret. You are there for the money, get your money and keep quiet without complicating things. Having a sponsor is very risky and very dangerous, ”



