Eastleigh’s most feared and deadliest cop, RASHID, speaks! He is the leader of Pangani 6 (VIDEO).

, , , , , , 05:12

Monday, September 10, 2018 - Eastleigh’s most feared cop, Ahmed Rashid, who came into the limelight after he was caught on camera pumping bullets into 2 teenage criminals belonging to Super Power gang in broad-daylight in Eastleigh, has spoken for the first time.

Rashid is the leader of Pangani 6, an elite squad of 6 police officers that deal with criminal gangs in Eastleigh and its environs.

The deadly cop has been giving criminals sleepless nights because of his lethal tactics of flushing them out.

A BBC journalist interviewed Rashid and this is what he said on claims that he is involved in extra-judicial killings.

Here’s the piece from BBC. Click on the link to watch it if you can see it below

The LINK>>>>
