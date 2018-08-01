Eastleigh’s most feared and deadliest cop, RASHID, speaks! He is the leader of Pangani 6 (VIDEO).

- Eastleigh’s most feared cop, Ahmed Rashid, who came into the limelight after he was caught on camera pumping bullets into 2 teenage criminals belonging to Super Power gang in broad-daylight in Eastleigh, has spoken for the first time.





Rashid is the leader of Pangani 6, an elite squad of 6 police officers that deal with criminal gangs in Eastleigh and its environs.





The deadly cop has been giving criminals sleepless nights because of his lethal tactics of flushing them out.





A BBC journalist interviewed Rashid and this is what he said on claims that he is involved in extra-judicial killings.





Here’s the piece from BBC. Click on the link to watch it if you can see it below



