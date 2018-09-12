DUALE’s lover, NAZLIN UMAR, shares her thought about Sharon's relationship with OBADO and his son TITO

Wednesday September 12, 2018 -Former Presidential candidate, Nazlin Umar, has shared her thoughts about the gory murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.

Sharon, 26, was killed last Wednesday by men believed to have been sent by Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.

Rumour had it that Sharon was having sexual relationship with Obado and his son Tito Obado.

However, while commenting on social media on Wednesday, Nazlin said though it is bad for a lady to sleep with a father and his son at the same time, she did not deserve to die, at least not the way she died.

“If she was spreading her thighs to both father and son, she has to be terribly immoral and fishy, no doubt.”

“But that doesn't give anyone the moral authority to kill her.”

“Let's separate issues instead of condemning her alone, condemn the Governor and his son too," Nazlin wrote on her Facebook.

