Drunk Kiambu County driver of Thika Level 5 hospital ambulance knocked someone and left him do die (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - A reckless and drunk driver of a Thika Level 5 Hospital ambulance knocked someone and left him with serious injuries.





The victim is currently admitted at ICU in the same hospital.





Despite the driver’s heinous act, he is still walking free.





A relative of the victim shared the sad news on social media and cried for justice saying





“It's so sad my relative was hit by Thika level 5 hospital ambulance driven by drunk driver.”





“The patient was rushed to the same hospital in coma , a CT scan Was performed and the wife was assured the patient is okay she should take him home but in a coma.”





“A second CT scan was requested the doctor noted there is an internal bleeding, it took a day and a half for the patient to be admitted in ICU.”





“The county driver is still roaming around while a father and a breadwinner at ICU in a coma.... As a Kenyan tax payer it's within my constitutional right to demand better healthcare and justice nkt!!!”





See the photos in the next page



