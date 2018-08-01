Driver of this Kenya Mpya bus, KBS 722L, should be arrested, See how he was unleashing madness on the road (PHOTO)

Monday, September 17, 2018 - The driver of this Kenya Mpya bus, KBS 722L, should be arrested and his license revoked.

He was caught on camera unleashing madness on the road.

Just check out this photo.
