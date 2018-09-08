DRAMA in Kawangware after swarm of bees descended on a man who had stolen a table(PHOTOs).

Saturday, September 8, 2018

-There was drama in Kawangware after swarm of bees attacked a man who had stolen a table.





The man was walking in the streets with the stolen table when bees came out of the blues and attacked him.





He was forced to leave the table on the road and run for his dear life.





After some minutes, the owner of the stolen table came and picked it.





The shocking incidence has been linked to witchcraft.





See photos.







