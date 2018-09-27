Drama as woman curses UHURU in broad daylight as she STRIPS NAKED outside his office while uttering the curse over 8% VAT

Thursday September 27, 2018 -The high cost of living, exacerbated by the enactment of 8% VAT on fuel and petroleum products, is driving Kenyans crazy.





This is after a woman stripped naked outside President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Harambee House office in protest over the high cost of living.





According to sources, the woman, whose name was not ascertained, arrived at Harambee House with a view of meeting Uhuru in office to lodge his protest over the 8% VAT, but was blocked by police officer manning the gate.





It is at this point that drama unfolded as the woman became wild and removed all her clothes in broad daylight as she screamed and uttered some curses on Uhuru for making the lives of Kenyans unbearable.





However, the police officer managed to talk to the woman and convinced her to put on her clothes before she could see the President.





It is not clear if the woman really met Uhuru as he is in the US attending the UN General Assembly.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







