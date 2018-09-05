DRAMA as police storm Chinese owned media house (CGTN) in Nairobi to smoke out illegal immigrants (LOOK)

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 -

There was drama at the Chinese-owned media house, China Global Television Network (CGTN), when plain clothe officers stormed the premises in Kilimani, Nairobi.





The officers were conducting a crackdown against Chinese nationals in Kenya without proper documents.





According to reports, 13 Chinese nationals were arrested.





This comes after no nonsense Interior CS Fred Matiang’i declared war on foreigners who are working in Kenya illegally.





Watch the video below









To report illegal immigrants, Kenyans have been asked to call hotline mobile number 075-660-151.





Veteran Kenyan sports journalist, Saddique Shaban, who works for the Chinese media house took to…



