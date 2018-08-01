DRAMA as one of BONI KHALWALWE’s bulls was used to bury a dead body in a funeral, this is not witchcraft (VIDEO).

- Former MP, Boni Khalwalwe, caused a stir on twitter after he shared an interesting video showing one of his bulls burying a dead body in a funeral.





Mourners cheered the bull when it was burying the body in the bizarre incident that left many people shocked.





Boni Khalwalwe shared the video saying,





“ Professors & Doctors of Medicine couldn’t believe it when one of their own, Dr Jacob Maleche was today buried by my bull Malinya in Bushiangala in Ikolomani.. ”





You can only see such madness in the Luyha land.





Check out the video.





Professors & Doctors of Medicine couldn’t believe it when one of their own, Dr Jacob Maleche was today buried by my bull Malinya in Bushiangala in Ikolomani... pic.twitter.com/fw4Hqrev96 September 8, 2018