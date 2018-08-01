DRAMA as one of BONI KHALWALWE’s bulls was used to bury a dead body in a funeral, this is not witchcraft (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 08:48
- Former MP, Boni Khalwalwe, caused a stir on twitter after he shared an interesting video showing one of his bulls burying a dead body in a funeral.
Mourners cheered the bull when it was burying the body in the bizarre incident that left many people shocked.
Boni Khalwalwe shared the video saying,
“Professors & Doctors of Medicine couldn’t believe it when one of their own, Dr Jacob Maleche was today buried by my bull Malinya in Bushiangala in Ikolomani..”
You can only see such madness in the Luyha land.
Check out the video.
