DPP NOORDIN HAJI on the spot as he is accused of protecting Governor ALI KORANE over attempted murder of IDRIS MUKTAR

Thursday September 6, 2018 - The family of former Garissa County Finance Executive, Idris Muktar, has accused Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, of attempting to cover up the case where Garissa County Governor, Ali Korane, is the chief suspect.





Idris, who is fighting for his life at Nairobi Hospital, was shot by men hired by Governor Korane after he attempted to expose his fake academic credentials.





According to the family, the DPP is protecting Governor Korane who they say, originates from the dominant Abduwak clan.





"The office of the DPP is not taking this matter seriously.”





“It is now silent and this is a case of selective justice and laxity," said a family member.





In the case, Governor Ali Korane was mentioned as the chief suspect in the shooting.





He has so far recorded a formal statement with the DCI and since then he has never been prosecuted.





Korane is a close friend of Garissa Senator, Yussuf Haji, who happens to be the DPP’s father.



