DPP NOORDIN HAJI and DCI KINOTI do it again! OBADO and JOWI are in trouble as they will never see or kill witnesses

Saturday September 29, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is now planning to take witnesses at risk abroad to protect them.





This was revealed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), through the spokesman of the Witness Protection Agency, Calvin Oredi .





According to Oredi, witnesses in high-profile cases like murder and corruption, whose lives could be in danger, will be flown to countries with similar laws as Kenya’s on a reciprocal basis.





“We do not have any witness protected outside the country but are working on bilateral agreements based on the amendments that were made on the Witness Protection Act,” stated Oredi.





The agreement will see Kenya admit qualifying witnesses from another country in the witness protection programme under the Kenyan law or have a local witness protected under the witness protection regime of that foreign country.



