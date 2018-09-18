DPP NOORDIN HAJI and DCI, KINOTI, ask for only 7 days to nail all the culprits swapping and selling babies at Pumwani

Tuesday September 18, 2018 -The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has called for a probe at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko discovered 12 bodies of infants stashed in polythene bags at the facility.





Venting on his Twitter account, Haji instructed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, to urgently commence the investigations into the circumstances surrounding the discovery.





This is even as it emerged that the dead bodies of infants were meant to be swapped with live ones at a price of ss10,000 for a baby boy and sh50,000 for a baby girl.





The DPP gave the DCI only seven days to submit a report to him on the findings.





“DPP’s attention has been drawn to the media report(s) in relation to the discovery of twelve (12) bodies of infants at the Pumwani Hospital during the visit by H.E the Nairobi Governor, Hon. Mike Sonko.”





“The DPP’s office and that of the DCI are looking into the issue and will report back in 7 days,” read the DPP’s statement.





