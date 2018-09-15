DPP HAJI piles pressure on DCI to arrest all killers of SHARON OTINEO as police comb Mathare and Kayole slums in search of 3 more hit men

07:43

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - The search for three more suspects in the murder of slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, has shifted to Nairobi.

This is after it emerged that the hit men, who were hired by Governor Okoth Obado, were hiding in Mathare and Kayole slums in Nairobi.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are currently combing Mathare slum and Kayole in search of the actual killers of Sharon Otieno.

This comes even as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has piled pressure on the DCI and police to trace and arrest all the killers of Sharon.

“I have directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to ensure the hit men and other persons who have been adversely mentioned in this matter are pursued and arrested,” said Haji.

Police believe that the three hit men hiding in Mathare and Kayole are responsible for kidnapping Sharon and killing him in cold blood on orders from Obado.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno