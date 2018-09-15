DPP HAJI piles pressure on DCI to arrest all killers of SHARON OTINEO as police comb Mathare and Kayole slums in search of 3 more hit men

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - The search for three more suspects in the murder of slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, has shifted to Nairobi.





This is after it emerged that the hit men, who were hired by Governor Okoth Obado, were hiding in Mathare and Kayole slums in Nairobi.





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are currently combing Mathare slum and Kayole in search of the actual killers of Sharon Otieno.





This comes even as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has piled pressure on the DCI and police to trace and arrest all the killers of Sharon.





“I have directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to ensure the hit men and other persons who have been adversely mentioned in this matter are pursued and arrested,” said Haji.





Police believe that the three hit men hiding in Mathare and Kayole are responsible for kidnapping Sharon and killing him in cold blood on orders from Obado.



