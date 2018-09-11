DPP HAJI is useless and he is just doing PR like LUMUMBA in the war on graft, all these politicians arrested will be set free - Jubilee MP

Tuesday September 11, 2018 - A vocal Jubilee Party MP has said the Director of Public Prosecutions, Nordin Haji, is subjecting the nation to meaningless publicity in the ongoing war on graft.





Speaking on Radio Jambo’s ‘Mazungumzo Waziwazi’ on Monday evening Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, said Haji is only issuing press conferences but the corrupt continue to steal public money.





Barasa urged Haji to tone down on publicity and solely concentrate on his responsibility, adding that Kenyans are not interested in his prosecution threats but want to see their stolen money recovered.





“Niko na shida na Haji kwa kuleta siasa katika vita dhidi ya ufisadi na vatisho vingi. Wakenya wanataka kuona pesa zao zikirudi sio press conferences nyingi (Kenyans want their money back and not his many press conferences),’’ said the Jubilee politician.





“Wakenya wanataka ufisadi umalizwe na sio kuona sura yake kwenye televisheni kila siku (Kenyans are not interested in him, they want to see graft eradicated),’’ he added.



