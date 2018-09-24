Double tragedy as SHARON OTIENO’s uncle is beaten badly in Nairobi – Utajua hi Kenya si ya mamako! OKOTH OBADO’s goons pounce

Monday September 24, 2018 - The family of slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, is demanding protection from police after one family member was attacked by goons.





Morris Otieno, who is the younger brother to Sharon’s father, Douglas Otieno, was attacked by a group of five men along Kangundo Road on his way from work.





Fortunately, he fought off the attackers who tried to force him into a waiting car.





They seemed keen on hiding their identities and fled the scene when he raised an alarm.





The young man, a welder in Ruai escaped unhurt but lost his phone and wallet which had his personal belongings.





The thugs told him to be careful that he will know this is Kenya and that they are more Kenyan than him.





“Utajua hii ni Kenya na sisi ni Wakenya zaidi yako …” they said in Kiswahili,”





He reported the case at Mawe Mbili Police Station on Kangundo Road, OB number 03/20/09/018.





Sharon’s father has raised concerns on their safety after it emerged that some people were trying to push them to soften their stance on their daughter’s death.





“We live in fear," Mr Otieno said.





"We urge the police to help us during this trying moment." he added.





Men associated with Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, are said to be behind the threat.



