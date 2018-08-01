Double tragedy as SHARON OTIENO’s aunt also dies mysteriously upon learning how brutal Governor OKOTH OBADO murdered her

Friday September 7, 2018 - It is double tragedy for the family of slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





This is after her aunt collapsed and died on Friday morning upon learning about how cruel Sharon was killed in the hands of her abductors, who are believed to have working at the behest of Migori Governor Okoth Obado.





According to the family spokesperson, Joshua Okong'o , 44-year-old Debora Ogweno died at 1:00 am on Friday and the body was moved to Rapcom mortuary in Awendo.





Okong'o confirmed that Deborah, who is Sharon's aunt, was in good health but collapsed and died at Kokuro village on receiving details of what politicians and the media had reported about the deceased’s life.





He said Deborah's death was as a result of the traumatizing stories that surround the death of Sharon.





"Debora was fine but she collapsed and died after seeing what the media was reporting about Sharon's life and involvement of politicians in the matter.”





"The media should tone down their reportage because the matter is being blown out of proportion without considering that we are already grieving," decried Okong'o, who is an elder brother to Sharon's mother.



