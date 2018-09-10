Don’t let SHARON’s death scare you, continue dating SPONSORS - NICOLE tells Kenyan LADIES and gives them rules of the game.

Monday, September 10, 2018 - The death of Sharon Otieno who was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a forest has elicited a lot of reactions online.





Everybody seems to have his or her own opinion concerning her death.





While some people are advising young ladies to avoid sponsors after Sharon’s death was plotted by her sponsor, Okoth Obado, this struggling Nairobi socialite called Nicole Batate is telling ladies to continue servicing sponsors.





According to Nicole, Sharon’s death should not scare ladies away from dating sponsors and start tolerating broke men.





She posted on her Instagram page saying,





“Ladies don't let Sharon's death scare you to the point of dating these broke ass niggas!All you need is play smart and follow the rules! 1:No unwanted pregnancies_a married man can only want a child outside if 1.His wife doesn't have any or has only one sex and he needs another(I mean a boy or a gal).2:Never ever threaten them!remember they are powerful than you and most rich and powerful will do all it takes to protect their names.3:Be nice always_that's what most of them lack back there at home so be as nice as possible even if your faking it..make him feel better all the time.....





