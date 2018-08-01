Don’t drink and drive, this was at the entrance of Runda, Driver alibleki kwa steering wheel (VIDEO)

Sunday, September 2, 2018 - Motorists are always advised to avoid drunk driving but most of them ignore the warning.

This drunk driver lost control of his car and landed in a ditch at the entrance of Runda.
After landing in the ditch, he slept on the steering wheel.

Let’s just say he is lucky to be alive.

Just imagine the danger he was posing to other motorists when he was driving while totally drunk.

Check out this video.

