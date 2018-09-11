Don’t drink and drive is not just an advert - This 22-year old man’s life will never be the same again (LOOK)

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - To those Kenyans especially youth who insist on being behind the wheel after having one too many for the road, this is for you.





This 22-year old guy, whose life had just started in earnest, will never walk again after he was involved in a grisly accident.





Well, accidents do happen but some like the one that left this guy paralysed could have been avoided.





According to this doctor’s post on Social media, the young man had been drinking the whole night and still insisted on driving home.





Guys, don’t drink and drive - it’s not just and advert.





Read the post below.