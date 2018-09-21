Don’t blame RAILA over VAT on fuel, blame the fools who elected UHURU/ RUTO twice even after MARAGA gave them another chance

Friday September 21, 2018 - Former Bonchari MP, Protus Kebati, has told Kenyans not to blame National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, over the introduction of 8 percent tax on all petroleum products.





Speaking on Friday, the former lawmaker said Raila warned Kenyans against electing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, in 2017 but they went ahead and elected the duo.





“Raila stood firm and asked Kenyans not to elect Uhuru and Ruto but, Kenyans went ahead and elected the duo.”





“Now life is becoming hard for the same people who could not listen,” Kebati said.





"Raila should given humble time to relax because he was taken for granted.”





“8 per cent fuel tax is just the start people should prepare for hard economic times ahead," Kebati added.





The former MP concluded by asking the electorate to stop pleading with Raila to intervene because he is not in Government.





"Raila is just a jobless Kenyan and people should stop giving him pressure to stop the Jubilee Government from heavy taxes," he said.



