DONALD TRUMP’s wife MELANIA to visit Kenya in October– she will have a meeting with Margaret Kenyatta.

Thursday September 27, 2018

- United States First Lady, Melania Trump, has announced that she will be visiting Kenya in October this year.





A statement issued by White House on Wednesday, stated that this will be Melania’s first trip to Africa since her husband was elected as President of United States in 2016.





The First Lady will also visit Ghana, Egypt and Malawi. She said that her main focus during the visit would be to promote child welfare.





She described the four countries as beautiful but so different and lauded them for their continuing progress to make progress in some of their biggest challenges.





In Kenya, Melani will meet Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta where they will together and visit an unidentified Children home in Nairobi during the visit.





Melania is also expected to visit Nairobi National Park among other tourist attraction sites in the country.



