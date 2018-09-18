Disturbing details emerge from Pumwani after SONKO’s expose-A MUST read if you or your wife has ever given birth at Pumwani

Tuesday September 18, 2018 -Barely hours after Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko made a impromptu visit at Pumwani Hospital and discovered 12 dead bodies of infants stashed in cartons, it has now emerged the bodies were meant to be used by a baby-swap syndicate operating at the facility.





According to reports, baby swap at Pumwani Maternity Hospital costs Ksh10,000 for a male child while a female child swap goes for Ksh50,000.





"They only swap a dead body with your healthy baby.”





“You hire a hearse to go and bury a baby who is not yours," a tweep by the name Duncan Makori claimed.





"The 12 dead babies must have been a buffer stock for swaps with live-births that are sold to prospective child buyers.”





“We know that is what is happening at Pumwani," another social media user by the name Wamiti Jemedari added.





