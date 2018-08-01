Did WANYAMA’s brother McDONALD MARIGA fly Citizen TV’s JOEY MUTHENGI to Italy for SEX? She speaks out.

Friday, September 14, 2018 - Citizen TV news anchor, Joey Muthengi, and football star, MacDonald Mariga, have left tongues wagging after they appeared in a commercial as wife and husband.





The screen siren was recently unveiled as the new brand ambassador for a betting firm alongside the Harambee Stars midfielder.





Their on air chemistry and Joey’s recent trip to Milan, Italy, where Mariga plies his trade left people wondering if there could be some romance brewing after the commercial where they looked so at home with each other.





However, Joey has refuted claims that the two are dating insisting that their relationship is strictly professional.





Addressing the brewing rumors, Joey said:





“No. We are not dating. The Milan outing was a business trip with a betting company.





“Mariga is a very good professional friend of mine and our trip to Italy was purely work,”





Joey opened up on her love life a few months ago where she revealed that she only dates older men who have made in life.





She said:





“I am looking for security financially, maturity, these are things I need in a relationship. Like I said off camera I spent a lot of my youth with the youths while in campus. What did they do for me?”





“Ati we are hustling together we can’t both be on the same level. Someone needs to have made it. ”





“In fact most of the guys whom you build each other from scratch usually end up leaving the woman for someone else. That is what mostly happens in those types of situations.”



