Did OBADO’s PA, MICHAEL OYAMO, lie to detectives over the killing of SHARON? The truth now comes back to haunt him

Wednesday September 26, 2018 -Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

Appearing before High Court judge Jessi Lesiit on Wednesday morning, Oyamo denied killing Sharon Belyne Otieno and her unborn baby.

This comes even as it emerged that Oyamo lied to detectives in Uriri over the kidnapping of Sharon, where he told police that he was also a victim of the same kidnappers.

In documents filed in court, Oyamo allegedly made a false report at Uriri police station that he had been kidnapped.

The documents reveal that he made the report the next day after luring and handing over the two to the abductors.

According to the investigating officer, Oyamo lied that he was kidnapped and that he found himself at Kisii Level 5 hospital being treated at 9am.

However, a probe into the matter has revealed that the accused was never a patient at the said facility on the said date.

“The accused person played a key role in the planning and eventual execution of the deceased and her unborn child,” said the investigating officer.

“The State has evidence which links the accused person and his accomplices to the commission of the heinous crime,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST







