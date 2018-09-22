Did OBADO try to commit suicide inside Gigiri police cells?, Here’s the TRUTH on what exactly happened.

Saturday, September 22, 2018

-Social media has been awash with rumours that embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, who was arrested on Fridaty, attempted to commit suicide inside Gigiri police cells, where he is locked up.





It was alleged that Obado tried to commit suicide using his trouser.





However, we can confirm that he didn’t attempt suicide as alleged.





He only collapsed inside his cell, forcing the cops to rush him to hospital.





Obado’s health has deteriorated ever since he was linked to the death of Sharon Otieno.





When he heard the bad news that his bank accounts and that of his wife Hellen had been frozen by EACC over corruption, things became worse.





He was rushed to hospital where he received treatment and then taken back to Gigiri police cells where he will spend the weekend behind bars.





The embattled Governor has been adversely mentioned as the mastermind of the brutal murder of Sharon Otieno.





One of the suspects told detectives that he saw Obado at Kodera Forest where Sharon was tortured and killed.



