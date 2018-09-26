Did JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé JOWI rape MONICA before he killed her- Brother reveals what he found at crime scene.

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

-The brother of the late Monica Kimani, who was murdered in cold blood at her lavish apartment in Kilimani, was the first person to arrive at the crime scene.





Monica’s brother George, was forced to break into her apartment after she called her and the calls went unanswered.





Apparently, they were supposed to meet before she flew out to Dubai for a vacation on the night she was brutally murdered.





George broke into Monica’s house and found her lifeless body dumped in a bath-tub with her legs tied.





There was knife besides her, which was used to slit her throat.





Monica’s brother also noticed that she didn’t have clothes below her waist apart from a panty which was torn on one side, an indication that she might have been raped by the person who killed her.





The fiancé of Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, is the key suspect in the brutal murder.





Investigation by detectives shows that he left Monica’s house at around 2Am the night she was killed.





He accessed her apartment using a fake identity card.



