Detectives raided this house at Kikambala in Kilifi and this is what they found (PHOTOs)

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - Detectives raided a house at Kikambala Estate in Kilifi County and found 100Kgs of Heroin estimated to be worth ksh 300million.





The detectives raided the home after a tip off from members of the public who noticed suspicious activities going on there.





The drugs were in two big suitcases and a Nigerian gunnysack.





See photos shared by DCI after the raid in the next page



