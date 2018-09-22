Detectives raided this house at Kikambala in Kilifi and this is what they found (PHOTOs)Entertainment News 16:03
Saturday, September 22, 2018 - Detectives raided a house at Kikambala Estate in Kilifi County and found 100Kgs of Heroin estimated to be worth ksh 300million.
The detectives raided the home after a tip off from members of the public who noticed suspicious activities going on there.
The drugs were in two big suitcases and a Nigerian gunnysack.
