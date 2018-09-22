Detectives arrest 2 Nigerians who have stolen millions of shillings from Kenyan banks, 1 is a student at USIU (PHOTOs).

, 16:07


Saturday, September 22, 2018- 2 Nigerians and a Tanzanian who have been engaging in electronic fraud have been arrested by detectives.

They are alleged to have defrauded local banks millions of shillings.

One of the suspects is a student at United States International University (USIU).

Here’s a statement from DCI on the arrest of the 3 suspects.

See photos in the next page

Page 1 2
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Wolverhampton and 15 games played on Saturday where you can make good money.

Friday, September 21, 2018 -  Following a tough start to the season, Manchester United have got themselves back on track in the Premier Le...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno