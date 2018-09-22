Detectives arrest 2 Nigerians who have stolen millions of shillings from Kenyan banks, 1 is a student at USIU (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News 16:07
Saturday, September 22, 2018- 2 Nigerians and a Tanzanian who have been engaging in electronic fraud have been arrested by detectives.
They are alleged to have defrauded local banks millions of shillings.
One of the suspects is a student at United States International University (USIU).
Here’s a statement from DCI on the arrest of the 3 suspects.
