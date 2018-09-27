Details of the car that JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé used to go and kill MONICA, things are getting hot.

Thursday, September 27, 2018 -Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe’s fiance, Jowi, is the main suspect in the murder of Monica, a 28 yr old lady who was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a bathtub.





Detectives have crucial leads that directly links Jowi to the murder of Monica after one of the witnesses, who happens to be late Monica’s neighbor, identified him during a police parade.





The suspected killer was the last person to leave Monica’s apartment at around 2AM the night she was brutally murdered.





Details of the car that Jowi was driving when he accessed Monica’s apartment on the day she was killed have emerged.





It’s a Toyota Allion which belongs to his fiance Jacque Maribe.





The car was spotted late night in Monica’s apartment the day she was killed.





Police are looking for Jacque Maribe in connection with the brutal murder of Monica but she has gone missing.





Jacque has not been going to work after her fiance was linked to the murder.





“She is not responding to our calls but we have left a message for her, requiring her to come for further clarification. Even her lawyer says she is not responding to calls,” A detective probing the murder said.



