Dennis Onsarigo defends Jacque Maribe after her fiancé was arrested over the murder of Monica Kimani (LOOK)

Wednesday, September 26, 2018- Celebrated investigative journalist, Dennis Onsarigo, has jumped to the defence of Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe, after her fiancé was arrested in relation to the cold blooded murder of a 28-year old lady in Kilimani.

The TV girl was questioned by police after her fiancé, Joe Irungu alias Jowi, was arrested in connection with the murder of Monica Kimani, who was found slaughtered in her apartment.

Maribe has been trending on social media after she admitted to have driven the boyfriend to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Some reckon she shouldn’t be crucified for being in a relationship with the suspect while others insist she  deserves it for falling for bad boys and parading her private life on social media.

However, fellow journalist, Dennis Onsarigo, has asked Kenyans to cut Maribe some slack.

See his tweet below and reactions.

