Defiant Coast ODM MPs vow support RUTO for President in 2022 polls and dare RAILA ODINGA to chase them away from ODM

Monday September 17, 2018 - MPs from the Coast allied to Deputy President William Ruto have vowed to mobilise the region’s residents to vote for “the right President” as a bloc in the 2022 elections.





Speaking yesterday, the MP noted that Ruto will address poverty in the region if elected President by virtue of having come from a humble background.





Led by Suleiman Dori of the Orange Party, the MPs said the region depends on the DP’s support to revive collapsed irrigation projects in Tana River County and other regions.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Kaloleni MP, Paul Katana, of ODM, who described Ruto as his preferred candidate.





Katana vowed to invite the DP to the Coast to revive collapsed projects.





“I plan to invite the DP who is my preferred candidate to tour and revive these projects,” said Katana.



