DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU received a sh 30 million bribe from Chase Bank to rule against me in an election petition - Ex-Ukambani MP says

Sunday, September , 2018 - A vocal former Ukambani MP has claimed that Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu received a Sh 30 million bribe to rig him out when he filed an election petition before her.





Addressing journalists at Sun and Sand Beach in Kikambala, Kilifi County, former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, said Mwilu was bribed by Patrick Musimba to rule in his favour and was awarded the money through Chase Bank.





“About 30 million shillings was spent to rig me out through the Judiciary under Mwilu’s behest,” Kalembe told journalists.





Kalembe challenged the DCJ who is also facing graft charges to shed more light on the spending of the Sh 30 million against his election petition.





Musimba, his wife Angela Musimba, and former Chase Bank Chairman, Mohamed Zafrulla Khan, were charged on Thursday with stealing Sh 1.5 billion from Chase Bank.



