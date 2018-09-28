DCI detectives to question MONICA KIMANI‘s brother, GEORGE THIRU – He knows too much over his sister death.

Friday September 28, 2018

-Detectives from Criminal Investigations Department are contemplating questioning, Monica Kimani‘s brother, George Thiru Kimani since he was the first who knew that his sister has been killed.





George was the first to know that his sister was killed when he went to her apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.





Now detectives are saying Thiru is a person of interest in the case since he will provide detectives with more information over the gruesome murder.





“ The victim’s brother is also a person of interest. His irrational behaviour is not consistent with the innocence he associates his sister with on media - - who breaks a family members door merely because they did not respond to a WhatsApp message,” said one of the detective based in CID headquarters along Kiambu Road.





Monica, who was a business lady based in South Sudan, was found killed in her apartment last week.





Citizen TV’s presenter, Jackie Maribe‘s fiance, Joseph Irungu has been arrested in connection with the murder since he was the last person seen with the deceased.



