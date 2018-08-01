DCI detectives arrest 3 more killers of SHARON OTIENO as they try to convince them to turn on their boss who sent them to murder her

Monday September 17, 2018 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested three more suspects linked to the gruesome murder of Rongo University Student, Sharon Otieno.





The new suspects were reportedly arrested yesterday in Migori County and gave their statements on the same day regarding the murder as investigations into the university student's murder entered a second week.





According to sources, the suspects whose names were not immediately identified were taken to Migori Police Station for interrogation.





Migori County CID boss, Benedict Kigen, confirmed the arrests but clarified that the suspects were not taken into police custody as was earlier reported by a section of the media.





Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado's Personal Assistant (PA), Michael Oyamo, and former Member of County Assembly (MCA), Lawrence Mula, are already in police custody in connection to the murder of Sharon.





Governor Obado also recorded a statement after his name was adversely mentioned in relation to the brutal murder but denied having any links to the murder.



