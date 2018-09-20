DCI arrests woman running human trafficking racket in Nairobi in Uhuru Estate (PHOTOs)

, , 01:38


Thursday, September 20, 2018- Sleuths from Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) in conjunction with immigration officials, on Wednesday, arrested a woman behind human trafficking racket in Nairobi’s Uhuru Estate.

The woman identified as Dorothy Katunge was arrested alongside ten Ugandans.

According to Director of Immigration Services Alexander Muteshi, Katunge had been trafficking the Ugandans to the Middle East.

The Ugandan nationals will be deported to their country while Ms Katunge will be arraigned in a Nairobi Court.

This comes hours after 15 Chinese nationals in Kenya illegally were arrested in a brothel in South C.

Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i launched the crackdown on foreigners living and working in the country without proper work permits and so far over 2000 illegal immigrants have been deported.

The crackdown has also seen 28 immigration officers sacked for the irregular issuance of passports to foreigners.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.



photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Arsenal and Chelsea Europa League games and 11 matches played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, September 20, 2018- After the enthralling Champions League action, attention shifts to Thursday night football better known as...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno