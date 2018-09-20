DCI arrests woman running human trafficking racket in Nairobi in Uhuru Estate (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 20, 2018- Sleuths from Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) in conjunction with immigration officials, on Wednesday, arrested a woman behind human trafficking racket in Nairobi’s Uhuru Estate.





The woman identified as Dorothy Katunge was arrested alongside ten Ugandans.





According to Director of Immigration Services Alexander Muteshi, Katunge had been trafficking the Ugandans to the Middle East.





The Ugandan nationals will be deported to their country while Ms Katunge will be arraigned in a Nairobi Court.





This comes hours after 15 Chinese nationals in Kenya illegally were arrested in a brothel in South C.





Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i launched the crackdown on foreigners living and working in the country without proper work permits and so far over 2000 illegal immigrants have been deported.





The crackdown has also seen 28 immigration officers sacked for the irregular issuance of passports to foreigners.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.







