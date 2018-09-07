Daystar University slay queen tries to break the internet as she puts her flesh to full display (PHOTOs)

, , , , 05:05


Friday, September 7, 2018 - Young University slay queens are flooding the internet with crazy photos as they desperately look for publicity.

They no longer get inspiration from women of substance.

Vera Sidika and Huddah Monroe are their role models.

This slay queen from Daystar University who refers to herself as Young Savage on Instagram tried to break the internet with these mouth watering photos.

Take a look guys.

See her in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

Today’s tips on 7 football matches with a 90% success rate - Don’t miss this opportunity to make easy money.

Friday, September 07, 2018 -  The UEFA Nations League got underway yesterday with football titans, Germany and World Cup Champions France,...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno