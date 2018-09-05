Daily Nation journalist reveals how OKOTH OBADO’s goons kidnapped him and SHARON before he jumped out of their moving car.

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - Daily Nation journalist, Barack Oduor, is lucky to be alive after he was abducted by goons sent by Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.





The journalist was abducted together with Sharon Otieno, a young lady who had been impregnated by the controversial Governor and dumped.





Barack was investigating the love affair between Okoth Obado and Sharon, which had gone sour after he impregnated and dumped her.





He managed to jump out of a moving car but Sharon was not lucky.





She was killed and her body dumped in the forest.





Here’s how the Daily Nation journalist was lured by Okoth Obado’s personal assistant and kidnapped together with Sharon.





An attempt to kill a journalist …





5pm: Sharon, the woman associated with Migori Governor Okoth Obado, calls Barrack Oduor that Michael Oyamo, Mr Obado’s personal assistant, has been sent by the county boss with a response to an alleged scandal.





5:45pm: Barrack meets Sharon at Rodi Kopany market, where the meeting was scheduled to take place, before Mr Oyamo informs the woman that the venue has been changed to Rongo town, Migori County, about 30 kilometres away.





6:20pm: Barrack and Sharon take seats at Graca Hotel in Rongo to wait for Mr Oyamo.





7:20pm: Mr Oyamo calls Sharon and asks if Barrack is…



