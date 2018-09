Daily Nation journalist reveals how OKOTH OBADO’s goons kidnapped him and SHARON before he jumped out of their moving car.

7:37pm: The car moves and stops about 50 metres from the hotel. It is parked by the roadside where two men with headgears enter as Mr Oyamo alights. The strangers, who are not introduced by Mr Oyamo, sand-witch the two and order them to switch off their mobile phones and hand them, together with their personal effects, to the driver. They oblige and the car speeds away towards Homa Bay town.