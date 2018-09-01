CYPRIAN AWITI’s health at stake, Check out this latest PHOTO, Lord Jesus.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos, Politics 03:47
Saturday, September 1, 2018 – Homa Bay Governor, Cyprian Awiti, should do something on his body and take his health seriously.
He risks losing his life due to lifestyle related diseases.
Latest photo shows an obese Awiti struggling to walk during a recent function because of his weight.
Check this out guys.
The Kenyan DAILY POST