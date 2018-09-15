Customer Care Officer Job in Kenya

Customer Care Officer

We are a leading Sacco with an indisputable record of performance and with a rapidly growing countrywide membership comprising mainly of professionals.

The Sacco is seeking to recruit a suitable self-driven, result oriented and highly qualified individual for the position of Customer Care Officer.

The Customer Care Officer will be reporting to the Head of Marketing.

Responsibilities

· Head of Section – Customer Service Division.

· To enhance the Sacco Communications.

· Manage all Mhasibu Sacco’s social media platforms including e-marketing

· Carrying out Public Relations and customer care services

· Supervise the front office staff and ensure efficient service delivery.

· Building and maintaining relationships with clients.

· Act as a point of contact for complains

· Escalating and resolving areas of concern as raised by clients.

· Conducting business reviews to ensure clients are satisfied with their products and services.

· Alerting the sales team of opportunities from issues/suggestions raised by stakeholders.

· Informing customers about other products the company offers.

· Establishing profitable relationships with potential and existing clients.

· Achieving client relationship targets and KPI’s as set by the Management.

· Carrying out client satisfaction surveys and reviews.

· Monitoring company performance against service level agreements and flagging potential issues.

· Updating the CRM system and ensuring Marketers are aware of changes within clients.

· Passing leads to the Marketing team and following up on progress.

· Liaising with internal departments to ensure client needs are fulfilled effectively.

· Create plans to address clients’ business needs.

· Help sales team up-sell or cross-sell services and products

· Study competition to find new ways to retain customers

· Advise the management on matters Customer care and public relations

· Forecast, manage and review budgets within cost in the section.

· Implement standards, business policies and procedures related to the various functional areas.

· Formulate/implement/monitor customer care strategy.

· Ensure delivery of customer promise, engagement and achieve great experience across all journey stages.

· Prepare Monthly reports for the Customer care section

· Custodian of the Society’s resources allocated to the section

· Work with the Marketing Officer on Promotional activities and materials.

· Ensure receipting is properly carried out.

Qualifications

Appointment to the position will be made from persons who:

· Holder of a Degree in any Business-related field.

· Minimum 3 years’ relevant experience.

· A diploma in Sales and Marketing, Co-operative Management or Mass Communication or Public Relations will be an added advantage

· Compliant with Chapter 6 requirements.

Attributes/Skills

· Good knowledge of the market and the Society’s products and services

· Self-confidence and Motivated

· Excellent communication skills- strong written & oral skills

· Negotiation and selling skills

· Highly developed, demonstrated teamwork skills

· Good people, interpersonal and networking skills

· Business driver and Customer driven

· Understands the demands, needs, satisfaction of customers

· Brand champion

· Good time management skills

· Proficient in Microsoft office suite

How to Apply

All applications together with an application letter, copies of certificates, relevant testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae, current salary and expected salary to be sent to:- cust.hrm@mhasibusacco.com

The deadline for submission of all application is on or before 28th September 2018 by 5.00pm.