Curvy Tanzanian actress WEMA SEPETU makes a SHOCKING CONFESSION about a trait she likes in a man.

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 -

Tanzanian actress, Wema Sepetu, has left tongues wagging after making a shocking confession about a trait she likes in a man.





The well endowed lass told a local publication that she likes a man who would beat her up once in a while when she’s on the wrong.





“Napenda mwanaume anipe kipigo kidogo siyo mwanaume mnaishi miaka yote, halafu hata kukupiga kofi kidogo hakupigi,” (I like a man who beats me up once in a while and not one I could spend several years with without hitting me, even just a slap)





Her shocking confession has sparked outrage on social media from fellow women who accuse her of joking about domestic violence.





Wema stormed into the limelight in 2006 when she was crowned Miss Tanzania and she has remained a mainstay in the Tanzanian entertainment industry besides dating several Bongo celebrities including Diamond Platinumz.





This comes days after Wema denied claims that she went under the knife to achieve her enviable hour-glass figure.