CSs, ROTICH and MATIANGI, now face imminent impeachment for corruption and misleading UHURU into too much borrowing

Friday September 21, 2018 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and all others who mislead President Uhuru Kenyatta into too much borrowing that has seen the Government impose 8% VAT on fuel and other commodities now face possible impeachment for making the lives of poor Kenyans unbearable.





Speaking at ANC headquarters in Nairobi, NASA co-principal, Musalia Mudavadi, urged Members of Parliament to impeach Cabinet Secretaries claiming that they are misleading the country.





According to Mudavadi, some Cabinet Secretaries are corrupt and others have contributed to the heavy debt burden currently plaguing the country.





“I want to appeal to Members of Parliament to look at Article 152 of the Constitution of Kenya, it talks about the impeachment of Cabinet Secretaries,” said Mudavadi on Friday.





“We are dealing with a situation where Cabinet Secretaries have been treating this country with a lot of disdain.”





“We are seeing policies that are extremely harmful to the people of Kenya and when some of these Ministers are called to explain themselves in committees of Parliament, they address MPs without any respect whatsoever and in the process, we see a level of impunity in Government that needs to be checked,” he added.



