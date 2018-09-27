Cornered JACQUE MARIBE presents herself to police over MONICA's murder, she has been hiding since Tuesday (PHOTOs).

Thursday, September 27, 2018-Citizen TV’s anchor, Jacque Maribe, has presented herself to police after she was linked to the mysterious murder of Monica Kimani.

Detectives probing the murder found out that Maribe’s fiance, Jowi, used her car to access Monica’s apartment,  where he is alleged to have killed her in cold blood.

The detectives have been looking for Jacque Maribe to answer some crucial questions concerning Monica’s murder but she has been hiding.

When they visited her house in Langata, she was not around.

The anchor has not being going to work since Tuesday  and all her phones had been switched off but she has finally presented herself to police.

Here are photos  of Jacque at Kilimani Police station where she recorded a statement.


photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

