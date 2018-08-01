Cops storm a BROTHEL, arrest and parade 41 PROSTITUTES, Watch VIDEO.

, , , , 10:09

Monday, August 3, 2018 - Prostitutes who have been selling their flesh in a brothel were cornered after cops stormed in their sex den, following a tip off from the public.

The cops arrested the 41 prostitutes who have been making a living selling their Nunus to men and paraded them in front of the cameras.

Their brothel was busy with activities before the cops stormed in and spoilt the “party”.

Men have been flocking the brothel to get massage and extras.

The 41 prostitutes who were arrested selling their flesh at a brothel in Ghana come from Nigeria.

Here’s the video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on six football matches where you can make over sh 4,000 from just a sh200 stake.

Monday, August 06, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno