Cool and reserved gospel singer, EUNICE NJERI, reveals why she dumped her husband months after their wedding.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

-Cool and reserved gospel singer, Eunice Njeri, shocked many people after she dumped her husband, Izzo, a gospel rapper based in the US, months after their much hyped wedding held in a Texas Church.





The talented gospel singer has revealed what made her divorce Izzo.





According to Eunice, she was going through hell when she decided to walk out of her marriage.





“I was going with my heart at the time, also at the same time I was very sick. I had fibroids. Bleeding a lot and at the same time I thought I should get married, I was like maybe I should do this, why am I saying no? I have been saying no for 20 years, maybe its time to say yes, you know. And in that mix of being sick, being in the hospital and getting all these transfusions, I had a whole confusion time. Confusion made me rush into decisions I wouldn’t have made. And last year I had to have surgery and I was in the hospital for quite a while. And after the surgery is when I thought ‘Nothing in this world should make you ever make a decision like that even if its sickness because you are gonna hurt many people.’ Which I did,” She said during an interview on Talk Central.





Asked whether she regrets divorcing the Kenyan born rapper who is based in the US, Eunice said, “I don’t regret. The thing is that my story is different, your story is different. I just choose my story to teach me what God wants me to learn. People judge me too fast, maybe it’s because God has put me on a pedestal. My story is a story on conquering things that people would not conquer… what I have learnt in my journey is to walk with Jesus and to learn that God is in my story. When I am seeking him and when I am not seeking him, he is there.”



