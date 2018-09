Cool and reserved gospel singer, EUNICE NJERI, reveals why she dumped her husband months after their wedding.

-Cool and reserved gospel singer, Eunice Njeri, shocked many people after she dumped her husband, Izzo, a gospel rapper based in the US, months after their much hyped wedding held in a Texas Church.

“I was going with my heart at the time, also at the same time I was very sick. I had fibroids. Bleeding a lot and at the same time I thought I should get married, I was like maybe I should do this, why am I saying no? I have been saying no for 20 years, maybe its time to say yes, you know. And in that mix of being sick, being in the hospital and getting all these transfusions, I had a whole confusion time. Confusion made me rush into decisions I wouldn’t have made. And last year I had to have surgery and I was in the hospital for quite a while. And after the surgery is when I thought ‘Nothing in this world should make you ever make a decision like that even if its sickness because you are gonna hurt many people.’ Which I did,”