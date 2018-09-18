Convicted Jamaican dance-hall king VYBZ KARTEL reveals his admiration for Mzee Jomo Kenyatta(LOOK)

Tuesday, September 18, 2018- Jamaican dance-hall singer, Vybz Kartel, has revealed his admiration for Mzee Jomo Kenyatta after he shared a quote from Kenya’s first President on Instagram.





Kartel, who is currently in jail updated his Instagram bio with a famous quote by Jomo’s Independence Day message to Kenyans where he pointed out that despite attaining internal self-rule, the citizens would have to work hard for the nations prosperity.





“There will be nothing from heaven. We must work….to save ourselves from poverty, ignorance and disease.” Kenyatta said.





The 42-year-old whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer is currently serving a life sentence following his murder conviction in April 2014 and will be eligible for parole after 35 years.





Kartel is the mastermind behind hit songs like ‘Clarks’, ‘Summer Time’, ‘Romping Shop’ and has mentored lots of Jamaican Dancehall artistes like Gaza Slim and Pop Caan.





See his post below.