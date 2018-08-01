Controversy follows SHARON OTIENO even in death - See what her ruthless family has done to OKUTA, her ex-husband, ahead of her burial

Sunday September 16, 2018 - The family of murdered Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, has disowned their ‘son in-law’ ahead of her burial.





The family declared that they will bury Sharon at her grandfather’s home at Magare village in Homa Bay County, contrary to many peoples’ expectations and the Luo tradition.





According to the Luo culture, a married lady must be buried in her husband’s home unless there is a serious obstacle.



Sharon lived with her husband, Bernard Otieno Owuor alias Okuta, a member of Kamagambo clan in Migori County but separated early this year.





According Sharon’s step-grandfather, John Olweya, who spoke to journalists on behalf of the family, they do not recognize Okuta as Sharon’s husband at all.





He said Okuta had never visited their home to make his marriage with Sharon official.





“We are not aware of any marriage between Sharon and any man.”





“The said husband has never paid us dowry and has failed to visit this family to notify us that he was living with Sharon,” Olweny stated.





“I don’t know whether they were living as boyfriend and girlfriend.”





“But the position of this family is that Sharon had no husband,” he added Olweya.



