Controversial South African socialite ZODWA WABANTU flaunts her juicy ASS as she works out in a Bikini (VIDEO)

Friday, September 07, 2018 - Notorious South African socialite and dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, is back with her madness.
The happy go lucky socialite known for her dislike of underwear shared a video of herself working out while wearing a bikini.

“Underwear makes me uncomfortable. I don’t feel sexy when I’m wearing panties. It’s a preference. And people should deal with it‚” she once said.

She captioned the video: “We not fixing anything here #Body #Mine#Fat #Cullulite 🏋️‍ My Machines at my own Comfort, Space.”

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @zodwalibram

