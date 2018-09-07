Controversial South African socialite ZODWA WABANTU flaunts her juicy ASS as she works out in a Bikini (VIDEO)

Friday, September 07, 2018 -

Notorious South African socialite and dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, is back with her madness.

The happy go lucky socialite known for her dislike of underwear shared a video of herself working out while wearing a bikini.





“Underwear makes me uncomfortable. I don’t feel sexy when I’m wearing panties. It’s a preference. And people should deal with it‚” she once said.





She captioned the video: “ We not fixing anything here #Body #Mine#Fat #Cullulite 🏋️‍ ♀ ️ My Machines at my own Comfort, Space.”





Watch the video below.







