Controversial actress KINGWA KAMENCU says she can’t get a husband because of her small BOOBS (PHOTO)

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - Controversial actress, Kingwa Kamencu, who once wanted to run for president, has left tongues wagging after she took to social media to reveal that she can’t seem to find a man to marry her.





The 34-year old claimed that men have refused to marry her because of her small boobs.





However, this is not the first time the Oxford University graduate is causing a stir on social media.





Sometimes back she sensationally claimed that she was sexually starved even after sleeping with thousands of men.





She also stripped naked while filming her web series show dubbed, Madame President.

Read her post below:





“Woke up depressed as i realized that it is one month to my 35th birthday and all men have refused to marry me. When i publicly announce my love for them at their workplaces or kidnap them to my house to force them to move in with me, instead of accepting my love gracefully, they scamper away.





“For a while i thought there was something wrong with my approach but today i recognized the real source of the problem: my breasts are too small. I have called my family for a brainstorming meeting to figure out how to resolve this and will relay the resolutions to all stakeholders and interested parties. Hope is at hand. ”





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



