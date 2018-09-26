Controversial actress KINGWA KAMENCU says she can’t get a husband because of her small BOOBS (PHOTO)

, , , , 06:26

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg

Wednesday, September 26, 2018- Controversial actress, Kingwa Kamencu, who once wanted to run for president, has left tongues wagging after she took to social media to reveal that she can’t seem to find a man to marry her.

The 34-year old claimed that men have refused to marry her because of her small boobs.

However, this is not the first time the Oxford University graduate is causing a stir on social media.

Sometimes back she sensationally claimed that she was sexually starved  even after sleeping with thousands of men.

She also stripped naked while filming her web series show dubbed, Madame President.
Read her post below:

“Woke up depressed as i realized that it is one month to my 35th birthday and all men have refused to marry me. When i publicly announce my love for them at their workplaces or kidnap them to my house to force them to move in with me, instead of accepting my love gracefully, they scamper away.

“For a while i thought there was something wrong with my approach but today i recognized the real source of the problem: my breasts are too small. I have called my family for a brainstorming meeting to figure out how to resolve this and will relay the resolutions to all stakeholders and interested parties. Hope is at hand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.


photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno