Confusion as OBADO denies he impregnated SHARON OTIENO a day after telling detectives he was the father of the murdered child

Thursday September 13, 2018 - Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado has once again denied that he was the father of the unborn child of slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





This came just a day after he was grilled by DCI detectives where he allegedly confessed that he had an affair with Sharon and allegedly impregnated her in the process.





Speaking yesterday, Obado, through his lawyer Cliff Ombeta, refuted claims that he was responsible for Sharon’s pregnancy.





Ombeta trashed media reports that Obado had owned up to Sharon’s pregnancy





“That is not true, he did not admit that the pregnancy was his and he didn't push her away he was helping her with her business," Ombeta remarked.





Earlier on, there were reports that police officers, who had seen Obado's statement at the DCI, alleged that he had told Sharon to keep the pregnancy and was ready to take care of her and the baby.



